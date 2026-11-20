The group finally wins and plans to split the prize equally after years of participating
Dubai: A Sharjah-based Indian expat was left surprised after receiving a call informing her that she had won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for November.
Ardra Kizhakke Chethil, a 27-year-old building administrator from Kerala, initially thought the call from the Big Ticket team was a joke.
“I wasn't expecting a winning call in the middle of the week, so I genuinely thought the team was joking with me! I kept agreeing with everything they said, and it was only after checking the Big Ticket website that I realised I had actually won,” said Chethil.
Chethil has moved to Sharjah with her husband a year ago. She has been introduced to Big Ticket through his friends, who have been participating regularly for several years.
Recently, she joined her husband and his friends in purchasing a ticket as part of a group of 10. It was the first time a ticket has been registered under her name.
The group has opted for a randomly selected ticket number and secured its first win after years of participation.
“Everyone in our group is so happy because they’ve been participating for such a long time, and this is their first time winning. It’s been a wonderful experience for all of us,” shared Chethil.
The 10 members have decided to split the Dh25,000 prize equally. Chethil has yet to decide how she plans to spend her share of the winnings. Meanwhile, the group has already been looking ahead to the next draw and purchased their tickets.
Chethil has been one of four winners in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for November. The other winners were from Iraq, India, and the Philippines. Each winner has received Dh25,000.
They include Rand Fattah, an Iraqi expatriate living in the UAE; Jade Punzalan, a 25-year-old marketing professional from the Philippines who has lived in Dubai with her family for the past four years; and Sousairaj Beskirajan, a 55-year-old business owner from Chennai, India, who has been residing in Dubai with his family for 30 years.
Big Ticket’s November promotion features a Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner set to be announced during the live draw on December 3.