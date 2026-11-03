Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh25m Big Ticket jackpot

Indian national residing in Dubai strikes it rich in latest Series 292 draw
Dubai: A lucky Indian national has become the latest Big Ticket millionaire after scooping the Dh25 million grand prize in the Series 292 live draw held in Abu Dhabi.
The winner, Mina Sareen, a Dubai resident, has secured the life-changing jackpot with ticket number 304251, which was drawn by the previous month's winner, Bernadette Ganao Azucena from the Philippines.
When Sareen has received the winning call, she was with her husband in the mall.
"Right now, I'm shivering. I'm speechless and I can't explain," said Sareen.
"We strongly believe this country has magic in spreading a lot of prosperity. Today, I believe in it," added her husband.
Sareen has mentioned that she has been participating in Big Ticket for around four years. She will be sharing the prize with a group of three.
The Dh25 million prize has added another name to Big Ticket's growing list of major winners, with the popular draw continuing to offer participants the chance to win life-changing cash prizes.
The latest draw has also brought good news for one lucky expatriate, who won a brand-new Range Rover Velar through the Dream Car promotion.
Kaja Thooliyath Mohammed Molla Thooliyath, an Indian expat based in Al Ain, has been announced as the winner with ticket number 025383.
The luxury SUV has marked another major prize awarded through Big Ticket's Dream Car series.
Five other participants have walked away with 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar each in consolation prizes.
The winners have included MD Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi national living in Sharjah, with ticket number 302129; Mohamed Muslim, an Indian national living in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 197099; Anshad VM, an Indian national living in Al Ain, with ticket number 048930; Ahmed Alketbi, an Emirati national living in Al Dhaid, with ticket number 236854; and Shafi Pokkulangara Bappuhagi, an Indian national living in Kerala, with ticket number 346934.
The excitement has continued with the Big Spin, which featured three contestants competing for additional cash prizes.
Inam Ul Hussnain from Pakistan, who lives in Sharjah, won Dh50,000.
Gaser Elagamy from Egypt, a Dubai resident, took home Dh100,000, while Pritam Kumar Sugriv Singh Patel from India, also based in Dubai, walked away with Dh100,000.
The next round of Big Spin contestants will include Abdul Salam from India, residing in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 286526; Keirnan O'Flaherty from the UK, residing in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 003722; and Mohammad Samir Alam from Bangladesh, residing in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 106885.
With the latest winners revealed, Big Ticket is already gearing up for its next major draw, with another Dh25 million grand prize on offer.
The next live draw has been scheduled for December 3, when the grand prize winner will be announced. Five consolation prize winners will also receive Dh100,000 each.
In addition, the weekly e-draws will award Dh25,000 each to four winners every week.
Participants who have purchase at least one Big Ticket during November will also be eligible for selection as one of three contestants in the December 3 live draw. Those selected will compete in the Big Spin on January 3, with each having the opportunity to win up to Dh1 million.
Car enthusiasts will also have two Dream Car draws to look forward to. A Nissan Patrol will be given away on December 3, followed by a BMW M440i on January 3.