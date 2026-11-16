Participants from India, Bangladesh and the UAE win 24-karat gold in Series 292
Abu Dhabi: Five participants from India, Bangladesh and the UAE have each won a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s Series 292 consolation prizes.
The winners include three Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi expat and a UAE national. While some plan to sell their gold and use the money to meet financial commitments, others are still deciding how best to make use of their prizes.
Among the winners are two groups of friends who have been buying Big Ticket entries together for years. For them, the prize offers an opportunity to work towards shared goals and provide support to their families.
For 37-year-old Shafi Pokkulangara Bappuhaji, a supermarket employee from Kerala, India, a number inspired by his father's lucky number proved to be a winning choice.
Shafi, who discovered Big Ticket while working in Abu Dhabi, has been participating for the past three years with a group of 15 to 20 friends.
He did not initially learn about the win from Big Ticket. Instead, a friend called to tell him the group had won and asked whether he had received the winning phone call.
"At first, I couldn't believe what my friend was telling me! It was only when I checked the Big Ticket website and saw the results for myself that I realised we had actually won. I was so happy!" he said.
The group is now considering selling the gold bar and using the proceeds to start a business in the UAE.
"We've been thinking about starting a business in the UAE, and this win could help us take a step towards making that happen. We're really happy and grateful for the win," Shafi added.
Another group of friends is planning to use its gold prize to ease financial pressures.
Anshad VM, a 25-year-old sales professional from Kerala, India, has been living in Al Ain for the past two years, while his family remains back home.
For the past two years, he and 24 friends have made it a monthly routine to buy two or three Big Ticket entries together.
This time, a randomly selected ticket brought them a 200-gram gold bar.
"I was completely surprised when I heard the news! We've been buying tickets together for two years, so it was really exciting to finally win," Anshad said.
The group plans to sell the gold and divide the money equally among its members. Several friends have outstanding loans, and they hope the prize will help them meet their financial commitments.
Anshad intends to use his share to support his family in Kerala.
"This win will really help us with some of our financial commitments, and I'm happy that I can use my share for my family. We'll definitely continue participating together," he said.
For 36-year-old Md Saiful Islam, the win came as a surprise as he only enters Big Ticket draws occasionally.
The Bangladeshi national has lived in Sharjah for 15 years and runs his own printing press business. His family continues to live in Bangladesh.
Unlike the two other winners, Saiful bought his entry individually, making the gold bar his personal prize.
"I was really happy when I found out that I had won! I don't participate very often, so it felt really good to receive such exciting news," he said.
Saiful has not yet decided whether to sell the gold bar. He plans to check its value after receiving it before making a decision.
If he sells it, he hopes to use the money to buy something special for himself and his family.
"I haven't decided exactly what I'll do yet, but I'd love to buy something nice for my family and myself. I'll definitely be taking part in Big Ticket again," he added.
The other two gold bar winners are UAE national Ahmed Alketbi, whose winning ticket number was 236854, and Indian expat Mohamed Muslim, who won with ticket number 197099. Thrilled with his win, Mohamed expressed his happiness at receiving the exciting news and having a reason to celebrate.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket's November promotion has more prizes in store, with a Dh25 million grand prize set to be announced during its live draw on December 3.
Five additional consolation prize winners will each receive Dh100,000 in the same draw.
Three weekly electronic draws are also scheduled, with four winners receiving Dh25,000 each. The draws will be streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel and website at 7.30pm.
Customers buying at least one Big Ticket during November will also have a chance to enter the Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the December 3 live draw to take part in the Big Spin on January 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.
Car enthusiasts also have two Dream Car draws to look forward to. A Nissan Patrol will be given away on December 3, followed by a BMW M440i on January 3.