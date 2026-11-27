The 35-year-old plans to share his prize with his brother
Dubai: An engineer from Tamil Nadu has won a Big Ticket prize after choosing his ticket number based on South Indian astrology, with the unexpected windfall coming at an important time for his family.
Aravindan K., 35, has been delighted to receive the winning call after purchasing a ticket with his brother. Unlike previous occasions, when he usually buys tickets with friends, he has decided to try his luck with his brother this time, selecting a number guided by astrology.
For Aravindan, the win means more than just a cash prize. He has been looking for ways to provide financial support for his mother’s medical care, making the news meaningful.
“I was really excited when I received the call and felt incredibly fortunate. My family needed this financial support, particularly for my mother’s medical expenses, so the win has come at a very important time for us,” shared Aravindan.
Originally from Tamil Nadu, Aravindan has been introduced to Big Ticket by former colleagues during a six-month work assignment in Abu Dhabi last year.
He has continued participating after the assignment, usually purchasing tickets along with his friends.
Following his win, he has planned to split the cash prize with his brother. He has also intended to continue participating with his friends, some of whom are currently facing financial difficulties.
He has expressed hoped they will get an opportunity to celebrate a win together in the future.
“Big Ticket has been a great help to me and I would love to share a similar experience with my friends one day,” said Aravindan.
Aravindan has been one of four Indian expatriates to win cash prizes in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw for November, with each winner receiving Dh25,000.
Makarand Nivrutti Patil, an Indian expat living in Sharjah, has won with his online ticket number 237774. Having participated occasionally over the past three years, he has been surprised by the unexpected winning news.
Sharafudheen Kasim, another Indian expat based in the UAE, has also secured a prize with his online ticket number 429676.
Meanwhile, Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko, a quality control inspector living in Abu Dhabi, has won with her in-store ticket number 115349.
For Vakko, the winning call from Big Ticket’s Bouchra has been an emotional moment. She has initially struggled to believe the news before breaking into tears of joy.
Big Ticket’s November promotion features a Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner set to be announced during a live draw on December 3.