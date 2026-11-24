He shares his win with friends but will send all of his part to his family in India
Dubai: A 46-year-old Indian foreman living in Umm Al Quwain plans to send his entire share of his Big Ticket winnings to his family in Kerala after securing his first-ever win.
Joji Varghese, who has been living and working in the UAE for the past 18 years, was among four Indian expats who each won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for November.
For Varghese, the win has been meaningful as it gives him an opportunity to support his family back home, who remain his priority despite his years away from India.
Varghese has been participating in Big Ticket for several years along with a group of friends. Their latest ticket number has been selected entirely at random and the group was delighted when it finally brought them a win.
Reflecting on the moment, he has noted that the group waited patiently for their luck to turn.
“We’ve been trying our luck for a very long time, so this is a really happy moment for all of us. We’ve waited patiently and it’s wonderful to finally have something to celebrate together,” shared Varghese.
As the Dh25,000 prize will be divided among the group, Varghese has already decided what he will do with his share.
The foreman has planned to send the entire amount he receives to his family in Kerala.
“My family is back home and I want to give them everything I receive from this win. I’m thankful to Big Ticket for giving us the encouragement to keep trying and the hope that one day our turn would come,” said Varghese.
Big Ticket has two more weekly e-draws remaining this month, with four winners set to receive Dh25,000 each.
The draws are streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and official website at 7.30pm.