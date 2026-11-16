New campaign draws on real-life stories of winners who took big steps towards their goals
Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched a new campaign celebrating the personal dreams and achievements of its winners, putting the spotlight on the life-changing stories behind its prizes.
Called ‘Make It Happen’, the campaign marks a new chapter for the brand, which has been operating for more than three decades. It brings to life Big Ticket’s promise, ‘Dreams You Can Believe In’, through the experiences of people whose lives have changed after winning.
Since its launch in 1992, Big Ticket has awarded more than Dh1 billion in prizes. While the excitement of winning remains central to its appeal, the new campaign focuses on what happens afterwards – from buying a long-awaited home to pursuing further education and starting a business.
Inspired by real stories, ‘Make It Happen’ is built around the idea that everyone has their own ‘IT’ – a personal ambition or goal they hope to achieve.
The campaign features a brand film, digital content and visuals highlighting the emotions associated with winning and the opportunities that follow. It also encourages people to remain optimistic, believe in their ambitions and work towards the future they want.
Martyn Baxter, Lottery Director at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, said the stories behind the wins were just as important as the prizes.
"Over the past 34 years, we've had the privilege of celebrating many incredible moments with our winners. And while the win itself is always special, what stays with us are the stories behind them and what it means to each individual.
"With ‘Make It Happen’, we wanted to recognise that there is a story behind every win, and that no two dreams are the same," he said.
Baxter added that Big Ticket would continue to put its winners and their ambitions at the heart of the brand as it evolves.
Two former winners featured in the campaign have shared how their prizes helped them take important steps towards achieving their goals.
Kanika Arora, a 42-year-old homemaker from India, won Big Ticket’s Dh25 million grand prize in July 2026. Her long-held ambition was to own a home, a dream she fulfilled by purchasing a house in Dubai.
"My life has completely changed since the win. I finally bought the home I had always dreamed of, and now I'm slowly exploring the possibility of starting my own business in Dubai," she said.
Arora added that she was taking time to plan her next steps and explore the opportunities available to her and her family.
"My family and I are so grateful to have achieved something we had hoped for over so many years," she said.
Another winner, Egyptian doctor Eslam Shafshak, received Dh100,000 through the Dear Big Ticket initiative in October 2025.
His ambition was to pursue further studies in longevity medicine and eventually make its benefits accessible to people who could not afford such care.
Shafshak said winning gave him the opportunity to continue his education and move closer to his professional goals.
"My dream has always been to continue learning so I can help those who may not have access to the medical care they need," he said.
He added that his larger ambition remained a work in progress, but the prize had helped him take the first step towards making a difference in other people's lives.
The ‘Make It Happen’ campaign represents a new approach to how Big Ticket connects with its audience, with greater emphasis on the people behind the winning numbers and the milestones their prizes make possible.
The brand's live draw shows and guaranteed prizes remain central to its offering. However, the campaign aims to highlight the personal experiences that give each win its meaning.
As Big Ticket celebrates more than three decades in the UAE, it is inviting people to reflect on their own ambitions and the possibilities they hope to pursue.