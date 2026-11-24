He plans to use his share of the prize for his family
Dubai: An Ajman-based Indian sales executive is celebrating his first Big Ticket win after years of participating alongside a group of friends.
Abins M.A., 36, from Kochi, India, has been among four Indian expatriates who each received a Dh25,000 prize in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for November.
Having lived in Ajman with his family since 2017, Abins has been introduced to Big Ticket by his friends, who encouraged him to join them in purchasing tickets. The group has been participating together for several years before their randomly selected ticket number finally brought them a win.
The news has come as a complete surprise to Abins, who initially wondered whether the winning phone call was a joke.
“I was so surprised when I received the call that I actually had to check whether someone was playing a prank on me! Once I realised it was real, I was incredibly happy, and so were all my friends,” shared Abins.
The Dh25,000 prize will be shared among the group, making the win a collective celebration after years of taking part together.
For Abins, the best part of the win is being able to share the experience with his friends while also putting his portion of the money towards his family.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to finally win something together after participating for so long. What makes it even better is knowing that we can all take something home from this experience, and I’m especially happy to be able to spend my share on my family,” said Abins.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket’s November promotion features a Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner scheduled to be announced during a live draw on December 3.