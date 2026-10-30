Big Ticket win brings Sharjah-based Nigerian mother closer to daughter

She began the process of bringing her daughter from Nigeria to UAE after five years apart
Dubai: A Big Ticket win has brought a Sharjah-based Nigerian mother a step closer to fulfilling her biggest wish, reuniting with her daughter after five years of living apart.
Margaret Jemituwi, a 34-year-old copywriter who has been living in Sharjah for the past five years, has been among the six winners of Dear Big Ticket Season 4.
For Jemituwi, the wish has been deeply personal. While she lives in the UAE, her daughter continues to live in Nigeria. Being separated from her has been difficult, and Jemituwi has long hoped to bring her family together so that all her children can grow up under one roof.
When Margaret received the news that she had won, she has been overwhelmed with happiness and found it difficult to believe that her wish could finally become possible.
“I was so happy, it felt like a dream. I couldn't believe that something I had wished for so deeply was finally becoming possible,” shared Jemituwi.
Since receiving the news, she has informed her daughter about the win and begun the process of bringing her to the UAE.
Sharing a message with others who may have wishes of their own, Jemituwi has encouraged people to give Big Ticket a try.
“I just want everyone to know that Big Ticket is real and there is no harm in trying. You never know, your wish might come true too,” said Jemituwi.
Jemituwi has been one of the final six winners announced following weeks of public voting and support from communities across the region.
Each winner has received Dh100,000 under the fourth season of the Dear Big Ticket campaign, which focuses on helping people fulfil meaningful personal wishes.
The campaign has highlighted the stories behind the wishes, from family reunions to other life-changing aspirations, and the impact that fulfilling them can have on individuals and their loved ones.