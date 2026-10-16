Prize set to be shared among 10 colleagues who have been joining for nearly two years
Dubai: A Filipino expatriate living in Sharjah plans to use his share of a Big Ticket gold-bar prize to support his son’s future after a surprise phone call revealed that his group of colleagues had won.
Mark Palmitos, a 31-year-old administrative employee who has lived in Sharjah with his wife and son for the past six years, has been among four winners of Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for October. Each winner has received a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.
Palmitos has been participating in Big Ticket for nearly two years after learning about the draw through his colleagues. He joins a group of 10 workmates who regularly buy tickets together in the hope of winning.
Palmitos has been driving home from work when he received the call informing him of the win.
“I was driving home when I got the call, and I was so surprised to hear that we had won,” recalled Palmitos.
He has shared the news with his colleagues later that evening. When they met at the office the following day, the group has celebrated their win together.
“When I met everyone at the office the next day, they were all so happy. It was such a wonderful feeling to celebrate the win together.”
The prize will be divided among the group, with Palmitos planning to use his share to support his son.
“I want to use the money for my son and his future,” shared Palmitos.
The win has encouraged him and his colleagues to continue participating in future Big Ticket draws. Reflecting on the experience, he has urged others not to lose hope.
“Don't lose hope. This win is a blessing for us, and I would encourage everyone to keep trying their luck. You never know when your moment might come.”
Meanwhile, Big Ticket’s October promotion features a Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner scheduled to be announced during the live draw on November 3.