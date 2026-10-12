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Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: 4 Indian expats in UAE, one from Oman, win Dh1.95 million

Document controller from Kerala shares how he won Dh250,000 as consolation prize

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Ajith Kumar Vannarath,
Ajith Kumar Vannarath,
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Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expats living in the UAE and one in Oman have shared a combined Dh1,950,000 in consolation prizes in Big Ticket's Series 291.

Leading the group was Sunil Kumar, who won Dh1 million with ticket number 098059.

Big Ticket said he was overjoyed to learn that his purchase had turned into a winning one.

Kulwant Singh, a 53-year-old truck driver from Punjab, won Dh500,000. The Dubai resident will share the prize with his group of five friends.

Muhammed Ijas C., a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala, won Dh100,000. The Ajman resident's prize will be divided among a group of 10 participants.

Setvan Kumar Chauhan, also originally from India, was equally thrilled to find that his ticket, number 320975, had won Dh100,000, Big Ticket revealed.

Oman-based winner

Ajith Kumar Vannarath, a 54-year-old document controller from Kerala, living in Oman for the past 10 years won Dh250,000. His family previously lived with him before relocating, while Ajith continues to work there.

He first came across Big Ticket through friends and advertisements and has taken part for nearly a decade, regularly buying tickets with a group of 10 people. For their latest entry, the group left the selection to chance and chose a number at random, which won Dh250,000.

"I was very, very happy when I found out that we had won. We have been trying our luck together for a long time, so receiving that news was a wonderful feeling," he said.

The prize will be divided among the group, and while Ajith has not yet shared any plans for his portion, he said the group intends to keep playing and hopes for more exciting moments ahead.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaOmanAbu DhabiBig Ticket

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