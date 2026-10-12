Co-winner, young Kerala engineer in Ajman, shares how he won Dh100,000 consolation prize
Abu Dhabi: A truck driver who has lived in Dubai for 18 years and a young engineer based in Ajman are among the five Indian expats who won a combined Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Series 291.
Kulwant Singh, a 53-year-old truck driver from Punjab, won Dh500,000, while Muhammed Ijas C., a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala, took home Dh100,000.
Kulwant has lived in Jebel Ali, Dubai, since 2008 with his family. After following Big Ticket through online videos for several years, he decided to try his luck around two years ago. Buying tickets has since become a monthly tradition for him and his group of five friends.
For their latest entry, Kulwant picked the ticket entirely at random, never expecting it to bring the group Dh500,000.
"I was very happy when I found out that we had won. We purchase tickets together every month, so it was a wonderful feeling to finally receive the good news," he said.
The prize will be divided among the group, and Kulwant already has his family in mind. "I want to use the money for my family and towards our home," he said.
He plans to keep buying Big Ticket entries in future draws.
Muhammed has lived in Ajman with his family for the past seven years. He discovered Big Ticket through Instagram and YouTube and decided to try his luck around six months ago. Since then, he has played with a group of 10 people, hoping their ticket would one day bring good news.
For their winning entry, which took home Dh100,000, Muhammed chose a number close to his heart, combining his son's birthdate and birth year.
"It was one of the most special moments for me. I had chosen the number based on my son's birthday, so finding out that we had won made it even more meaningful," he said.
The prize will be divided among the group, who were equally delighted.
"Everyone in our group is so happy. This win gives all of us a little hope, and that's what makes it special," Muhammed said.
As for his own share, he knows where it will go: "I want to spend it on my son."
After such a memorable first win, he confirmed that he and his group will continue to take part in future Big Ticket draws.