Abu Dhabi resident wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket prize to support son’s brain tumour treatment

She will use the prize money to pay her son’s hospital bills, support ongoing treatment
Dubai: An Abu Dhabi resident has won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s Dear Big Ticket Season 4 campaign, offering her family financial support as her son undergoes treatment for a brain tumour.
Rosielyn Cardona, 45, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 18 years and works as a saleswoman. Her son has been battling a brain tumour that has affected his eyesight and required urgent medical attention, including two surgeries.
With her son hospitalised for the past month, Cardona has been struggling with mounting medical bills while doing everything she can to support his treatment and recovery.
“It has been an incredibly difficult time for us. I was constantly worried about my son and praying that someone would come forward to help us,” shared Cardona.
Cardona has bared that she was overwhelmed with emotion when she received the news that she was among the winners of Dear Big Ticket Season 4.
“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news. I was so emotional because I had been praying for help, and this truly feels like a blessing for my son and me,” said Cardona.
The Dh100,000 prize will help her settle her son’s hospital bills and support his continued treatment and recovery. For the mother, the financial assistance has come at a particularly challenging time, offering some relief as she focuses on her son’s health.
“This is such a big help for both of us. After everything we’ve been through, all I want is for my son to recover and have the chance to live a healthy future. I am so thankful to Big Ticket for giving us this hope.”
Cardona has been one of six winners announced at the conclusion of Dear Big Ticket Season 4. Each winner has received Dh100,000 to help turn their wishes into reality.
The final winners have been revealed following weeks of public voting and support from communities across the region.
The campaign has highlighted personal stories of people facing different challenges and hoping for a positive change in their lives.