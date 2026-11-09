Pakistani expat wins Dh50,000 without taking part in the game. Here is how he still won
Abu Dhabi: Three expats from Egypt, India and Pakistan walked away with a combined Dh250,000 during Big Ticket's Series 292 live draw, all thanks to the Big Spin prizes.
Two of them won Dh100,000 each, while the third pocketed Dh50,000 without even being there to play.
Gaser Elagamy, an Egyptian expat who has lived in the UAE for 19 years and works as an account manager, won Dh100,000 in the Big Spin game.
He was overjoyed when the news about his selection to the live game came, and so was his wife, who was with him at the time.
"I was so happy and excited when I found out that I had been selected to take part in the Big Spin game! My wife was with me when I received the news, and we were both thrilled. It was such a wonderful surprise for us," he shared.
Gaser plans to put his children's education first with the cash prize, while also considering investing a portion in property.
"Our children's education comes first, so that's where we'd like to put the money. We're also thinking about investing in property, but for now, we're just really happy and grateful for this win," he added.
Pritam Kumar Sugriv Singh Patel, a 27-year-old mechanic from Uttar Pradesh, India, has lived in Dubai for the past four years, while his family remains back home.
He first heard about Big Ticket from a colleague who had won and was inspired to try his own luck. For the past year, he has bought tickets every month alongside a group of 19 friends.
Sharing his excitement, Pritam said, "I was extremely happy! We have been taking part together, and it feels great to finally win." The group plans to divide the prize money among themselves.
Pritam confirmed that he and his friends will keep taking part in future draws. His advice to others is: "Keep purchasing tickets and never give up. One day, you might just get lucky!"
Meanwhile, Inam Ul Hussnain, a Pakistani expat living in the UAE, won Dh50,000 in the Big Spin game without even taking part in the live draw.
He could not attend the live draw in person, so the Big Ticket team stepped in and played the game on his behalf.
Their spin secured the cash prize for him, giving him a reason to celebrate from afar.