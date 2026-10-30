73-year-old Mumbai grandmother’s Big Ticket win to secure grandchildren’s education

The Dh100,000 prize will help her daughter provide a brighter future for her children
Dubai: A 73-year-old grandmother from Mumbai has won Dh100,000 through Dear Big Ticket Season 4, with plans to use the money to support her grandchildren’s education.
For Jaya Bhatia, the win has come at an important time for her family. Having raised her daughter as a single mother, she has understood the challenges of balancing family responsibilities with the cost of providing a good education.
Today, her daughter is also a single parent and is going through a difficult period. Bhatia’s wish has been to ease some of the pressure on her daughter and help ensure her grandchildren can continue their studies without financial worries.
Bhatia works from home in recruitment for nursing schools. Having experienced the challenges of raising a child alone, she has known how important education and financial stability can be in shaping a family's future.
She has worked hard to support her daughter’s education and now hopes to do the same for the next generation.
“I wanted was to make sure my grandchildren could continue their studies without any worries,” said Bhatia.
Bhatia has shared that she was overwhelmed when she received the news that she had won the prize.
“I was completely shocked when I heard the news. I couldn't hold back my tears because this means so much to me and my family. I feel incredibly blessed and thankful,” exclaimed Bhatia.
Dear Big Ticket Season 4 has officially concluded, with six winners each receiving Dh100,000 following the public voting campaign.
The initiative has brought together heartfelt wishes from across the region, with community members supporting individuals and families hoping to make meaningful changes in their lives.
Bhatia’s story has reflected the campaign’s focus on family, education, and the importance of helping loved ones through difficult times.