Sharjah-based Indian father wins Big Ticket gold bar for son with special needs

Mumbai expat buys a ticket in his son’s name, calling him his lucky charm
Dubai: A Sharjah-based Indian father is celebrating a Big Ticket win after a ticket he purchased in his son’s name secured a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar in the first weekly e-draw of October.
Mohamed Yahya Tanwar, a person of determination from Mumbai, India, has been among four winners from India and the Philippines who each received a gold bar in the draw.
Mohamed’s father has shared his account of the win in a statement on his son’s behalf, explaining that he had purchased the ticket individually and registered it under Mohamed’s name.
The 56-year-old businessman has lived in the UAE for the past 40 years and currently resides in Sharjah with his family. He runs a business originally established by his own father and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries occasionally over the past year.
He first heard about the draw through social media and news reports. For the winning entry, Mohamed’s father has bought the ticket in his son’s name, with Mohamed selecting the number himself.
“My son has been my lucky charm since the day he was born. I've always believed that he brings good fortune into my life and my business, which is why I decided to purchase the ticket under his name,” said his father.
The winning call has come as a surprise, although Mohamed’s father was initially unsure whether it was genuine.
He has suspected the call might be a scam and did not answer. After checking the results online, however, he has discovered that his son’s ticket had won.
The confirmation has brought joy to the family, turning an unexpected call into news worth celebrating.
Mohamed’s father has noted that the prize would be used for his son’s needs, stressing that the winning ticket belonged to him.
“This is Mohamed's ticket, so the prize money belongs to him. I want to use it for whatever he needs,” shared his father.
The win has also encouraged him to continue participating in Big Ticket, with hopes of eventually securing the grand prize.
“If we've been lucky enough to win once, hopefully we can win again. I’ll definitely keep trying my luck and aim for the grand prize.”
Big Ticket has two weekly e-draws remaining this month. Four winners in each draw will receive a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.
The draws are streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and official website at 7.30pm.