‘All I want is to be with my children’: Kenyan mother finds hope after son’s accident with Big Ticket win

UAE resident to use prize to settle her son’s remaining hospital bills, take time off work
Dubai: A Kenyan mother living in the UAE has won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s Dear Big Ticket campaign, bringing hope to her family as her son continues to recover from serious injuries sustained in a school bus accident.
Ann Muema, a 40-year-old customer service professional who has lived in the Emirates for the past seven years, was among the six winners announced at the conclusion of Dear Big Ticket Season 4.
Her wish was to reunite with her children and be by her injured son’s side as he recovers. Her son has been travelling on a school trip when the bus overturned due to speeding, leaving him with serious injuries. He has subsequently underwent two brain surgeries and two abdominal surgeries.
“All I want is to be with my children and support my son as he recovers. Being together as a family is what matters most to me,” shared Muema.
Muema has been moved to tears when she received the news that she had won the Dear Big Ticket campaign. The prize would make a significant difference to her family as they navigate the financial challenges arising from her son’s treatment.
“We are all so happy and grateful for this win. It means so much to our family and I'm now looking forward to finally being reunited with my son,” said Muema.
The Dh100,000 will help her settle outstanding hospital bills from her son’s treatment. It will also provide financial support while she takes time away from work to care for her children.
“This win is a huge help for our family. It means I can focus on taking care of my children and supporting my son’s recovery. I'm incredibly thankful to everyone who made this possible.”