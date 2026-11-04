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Kenyan maid dies after collapsing while playing with employer's son in Saudi Arabia

Joyce Nangila reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a game filmed by her employer

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kenyan maid died after collapsing while playing football with her employer's son inside their home in Saudi Arabia.
Kenyan maid died after collapsing while playing football with her employer's son inside their home in Saudi Arabia.
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Dubai: A Kenyan house maid has died in Saudi Arabia after suddenly collapsing while playing football with her employer's young son, in an incident reportedly captured on video, according to Kenyan media reports.

The woman, identified as as Joyce Nangila, was playing with the boy inside her employer's home when she collapsed without warning.

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Kenyan news outlet Tuko reported on November 2 that the employer was filming the game and encouraging the pair to continue playing when Joy suddenly fell to the floor and appeared to suffer convulsions.

She was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead on arrival.

Preliminary reports attributed her death to cardiac arrest, although the exact medical cause and circumstances have not been independently confirmed.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with friends and other users mourning the Kenyan maid, who had travelled abroad in search of employment.

Joy's close friend, Ruth Kerubo, also shared news of her death on Facebook, according to the Kenyan report.

The reported medical cause remains unconfirmed. Kenyan outlet Tuko said doctors had reportedly described the death as a heart attack, rather than citing an official medical report.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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