Joyce Nangila reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a game filmed by her employer
Dubai: A Kenyan house maid has died in Saudi Arabia after suddenly collapsing while playing football with her employer's young son, in an incident reportedly captured on video, according to Kenyan media reports.
The woman, identified as as Joyce Nangila, was playing with the boy inside her employer's home when she collapsed without warning.
Kenyan news outlet Tuko reported on November 2 that the employer was filming the game and encouraging the pair to continue playing when Joy suddenly fell to the floor and appeared to suffer convulsions.
She was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead on arrival.
Preliminary reports attributed her death to cardiac arrest, although the exact medical cause and circumstances have not been independently confirmed.
The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with friends and other users mourning the Kenyan maid, who had travelled abroad in search of employment.
Joy's close friend, Ruth Kerubo, also shared news of her death on Facebook, according to the Kenyan report.
The reported medical cause remains unconfirmed. Kenyan outlet Tuko said doctors had reportedly described the death as a heart attack, rather than citing an official medical report.