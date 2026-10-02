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‘At first, I didn’t believe it’: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh25,000 in first Big Ticket entry

He bought his first ticket with five friends and chose a number based on his birthday

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Rockey Subba
Rockey Subba
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Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh25,000 in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw after buying his first-ever entry.

Rockey Subba, 29, who works in the transport department, has been living in Dubai with his family for the past six years. He has been introduced to Big Ticket by a friend who had recently purchased a ticket.

Curious to try his luck, Subba has bought a ticket with five friends. He has chosen his number based on his birthday, which he considers lucky. He had no idea that his first entry would turn into a winning one.

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‘I was so happy’

When the winning call came, Subba has been asleep.

“I had just woken up when they told me I had won, so at first I didn’t believe it,” recalled Subba.

He was then asked to check the results online.

“When I went on and actually saw my name there, I realised it was true. I was so happy.”

Subba has been one of four winners in Big Ticket’s final weekly e-draw of September. The winners have shared a total of Dh100,000, with each receiving Dh25,000.

Prize to be shared with friends

As the winning ticket was purchased together with five friends, Subba has bared that the prize money will be divided among the group. 

“I might do a little shopping and enjoy the win,” shared Subba.

The first-time winner has already been looking beyond his Dh25,000 prize.

“Now I’m hoping to win the grand prize.”

Big Ticket October draws

Meanwhile, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws continue throughout October, with four winners set to receive a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar each.

The e-draws will be broadcast live at 7.30pm on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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