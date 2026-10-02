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Indian IT engineer in Abu Dhabi gets birthday surprise with Dh25,000 Big Ticket win

He plans to spend part of his share of the prize on himself during his birthday month

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Kunal Pillai
Kunal Pillai
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Dubai: An Indian IT engineer living in Abu Dhabi got an unexpected birthday surprise after his group won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s final weekly e-draw for September.

Kunal Pillai, 34, from Mumbai, India, has been living in Abu Dhabi with his wife for the past 11 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has begun participating about a year ago.

What started as something new has soon become an activity he enjoyed with his wife and another couple they are close friends with.

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Shared number selection

For their latest entry, the group has purchased six tickets and divided the number selection between them.

“I selected three numbers and my friend chose the other three,” recalled Pillai.

When he received the winning call, it has taken a moment for him to get a grip of what was happening.

“I was shocked at first, but once I realised it was really Big Ticket calling, I was so happy. I couldn’t believe we had actually won.”

Birthday month brings extra reason to celebrate

The prize has come during Pillai's birthday month, giving him another reason to celebrate. The cash prize will be shared among the group and he may use his portion to treat himself.

“Since it’s my birthday month, I might use my share to spend a little on myself and enjoy it,” shared Pillai.

The win has also strengthened the group’s plans to continue participating in Big Ticket draws in the future.

Dh25m grand prize up for grabs

While September’s weekly e-draw winners celebrate their prizes, Big Ticket is heading into October with a new line-up of prizes. At the centre of the October promotion is a Dh25 million grand prize.

One winner will be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on November 3, giving participants another major prize to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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