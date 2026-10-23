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Ajman-based Indian expat wins Big Ticket gold bar with randomly selected ticket

He has been trying his luck for around three years and finally won in October’s e-draw

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Brijaesh Madambi Bhaskaran
Brijaesh Madambi Bhaskaran
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Dubai: An Indian expatriate living in Ajman has won a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for October.

Brijaesh Madambi Bhaskaran, 44, is a business owner from Kerala, India. He lives in Ajman, while his family remains in India.

He has first learned about Big Ticket through social media around three years ago and has continued participating, hoping for a win.

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Randomly selected ticket

For his latest entry, Brijaesh has joined a group of six friends, with their ticket selected entirely at random. The win has come as an unexpected surprise.

“I was so happy when I found out that we had won. I honestly couldn't believe it at first, especially since we had selected the ticket randomly. It was such a wonderful surprise for all of us,” said Bhaskaran.

The prize will be shared among the six friends. He has yet to decide how he will use his share, but has shared that the group plans to participate again.

“We'll definitely take part again as a group and hopefully have another reason to celebrate in the future.”

Three other winners receive gold bars

The October e-draw has also produced three other winners including Manikanta Adabala, 33, a service engineer from Andhra Pradesh, India, who has lived in Dubai with his family for four years; Aloha Abelgas, an assistant manager from the Philippines; and Jonathan Javed, originally from Pakistan, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for nearly 10 years.

Each of the four winners have received a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.

Big Ticket’s October promotion also features a Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner set to be announced during a live draw on November 3.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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