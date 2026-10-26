Winners of October’s third weekly e-draw share what they plan to do with 24-carat prize
Dubai: An office boy, who has called Bahrain home for 23 years, is among four Indian expats who have each won a 200-gram, 24-carat gold bar in October’s third weekly e-draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.
Aruna Krishnappa Kidiyoor was joined by Jijoy Viswan, Sadathulla Sharief and freelancer Manisha Harshal Kasat, Big Ticket revealed on Monday.
The draw brought smiles and renewed hope to all four. The gold bars are valued at approximately Dh96,500 at current market rates.
For Aruna, the win came unexpectedly. He has bought Big Ticket tickets for some time, but it was only over the past four months that he began playing regularly with a group of friends.
“I was so happy and surprised when I found out I had won,” he said.
The 45-year-old is yet to decide how he will use his share of the prize and is still taking in the news. He has a simple message for others: keep trying your luck and never lose hope.
Manisha, a 30-year-old freelancer originally from Mumbai, has lived in Sharjah for over a decade.
She has been taking part in Big Ticket for the past three years, buying tickets every month and occasionally joining others. This time, she decided to try her luck on her own.
When the winning call came, she felt a mix of emotions and happiness. She is yet to decide how to use the prize money but has confirmed that she will keep playing in future draws.
“Never lose hope. One day, you might just get lucky!” she said.
Jijoy, a 51-year-old expat from Kerala, has lived in Sharjah since 2007 and works in the contracting industry. His family continues to live in India. He has bought tickets every month as part of a group of five to ten people, and his persistence has finally paid off.
He was unaware of the e-draw and was surprised when the Big Ticket team contacted him with the news. He then checked the website to confirm his win, turning an ordinary moment into an unforgettable one.
He plans to share the winnings with his group, save the remaining amount and use it to support his wife and children. He encouraged others to stay positive and keep trying.
“We love purchasing Big Ticket every month, and I would like to thank the Big Ticket team for their continued support,” he said.
Sadathulla, a 51-year-old civil engineer from Bangalore, has been living in Dubai for the past year. His Big Ticket journey began at the airport, where he first came across the draw. Since then, he has bought tickets both in-store and online whenever he decides to try his luck.
“I was extremely excited when I received the news. I honestly couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a wonderful surprise!” he said.
He has not yet decided how he will use his prize money, but the win has not changed his plans to keep taking part in Big Ticket. His message to others hoping to win is short and simple: “Trust your luck.”