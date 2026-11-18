The free competition will bring community teams from across the UAE together
Dubai: Cricket enthusiasts across the UAE will have the chance to take their passion for the game to a bigger stage as Big Ticket launches its first-ever cricket competition, the Big Community Tournament.
Supported by the Emirates Cricket Board, the tournament will give local players an opportunity to compete for a grand prize of Dh100,000, with no registration or participation fees.
The competition will follow an eight-over tennis ball cricket format, bringing teams together from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. Players will not need to purchase a Big Ticket raffle ticket to participate.
UAE residents aged 18 and above are eligible to enter. Each team must have 16 players, including the captain, and submit a registration form through the official Big Ticket website.
Registrations are open from November 3 to 30. Once entries close, an electronic draw will be held on December 1 to select up to 32 teams, with eight teams representing each of the four regions.
The selected teams will be revealed during Big Ticket's live draw show on December 3.
The competition will begin with regional matches, where teams will compete to secure their place as one of four regional champions.
These regional winners will progress to the semi-finals, with the two winning teams advancing to the final to compete for the overall title.
The Emirates Cricket Board will oversee the matches and tournament rules. All participating teams will also receive official jerseys for their games.
There is a total of five prize categories across the regional and overall competitions. The tournament champions will receive Dh100,000, while the runners-up will be awarded Dh25,000. Each of the four regional winning teams will also receive Dh10,000.
As the prizes are cumulative, the team that wins the overall championship will receive its regional prize in addition to the grand prize, taking its potential total winnings to Dh110,000.
Even teams that do not make the final selection will have something to look forward to. Those who register but are not selected in the electronic draw will get a chance to win complimentary community cricket kits.
The Big Community Tournament has also been designed to recognise the people and communities that keep grassroots cricket alive across the country.
"From early morning practice sessions to the friendships built on the field, the initiative celebrates the commitment, teamwork, and determination that define community cricket," said Big Ticket.
In keeping its "Make It Happen" message, the tournament aims to turn a shared love of cricket into an opportunity for players to achieve something together.
Following the registration and selection process in November and December, the regional fixtures will take place across the country.
Sharjah will host its regional matches on December 13, followed by Abu Dhabi on December 20 and Dubai on December 27. The Northern Emirates matches have been scheduled for January 3.
The finalists will also be announced during Big Ticket's live draw show on January 3, ahead of the tournament's finals match in Dubai on January 17.
Teams interested in taking part have until November 30 to complete their registration through the official Big Ticket website.
With free entry, official team jerseys, and regional and national prizes on offer, the new competition gives community cricket players across the UAE a chance to test their skills, represent their region, and compete for a significant cash prize.