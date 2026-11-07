Weekend digest: New UAE traffic rules, Dh25 million Big Ticket win, an A380 suite at home and more

Dubai: Big changes are coming to UAE roads. New federal traffic rules taking effect on January 1, 2027, will change how long your driving licence lasts, how often you renew your car registration, how many vehicles you can own and even how many hours you can spend behind the wheel. Away from the roads, a Dubai resident is Dh25 million richer, an aviation fan has brought a luxury A380 suite into his living room, and parents finally have the dates for the winter school break. If you missed any of it, here’s everything you need to know from the week.