UAE to allow two-year car registration from January 2027: Who qualifies?

Three conditions decide if your car can be registered for two years instead of one
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE will be able to apply for two-year registration for eligible light vehicles under new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, replacing the standard annual renewal requirement for vehicles that meet three conditions.
The change is outlined in Article 98 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which approves the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic.
Under the new rules, vehicle registration will generally remain valid for one year and renewable for the same period. However, licensing authorities may approve a two-year registration for light vehicles at the owner's request, provided they meet specific requirements.
Article 98 sets out three conditions for obtaining the extended registration period.
First, the vehicle must have been newly manufactured when it was first registered.
Second, it must be no more than six years old from its date of manufacture.
Third, the vehicle must be owned by an individual rather than a company or other legal entity.
All three conditions must be met for the licensing authority to consider an application for two-year registration.
The provision gives authorities discretion to approve the longer validity period, meaning qualifying vehicles will not automatically receive two-year registration.
The regulations do not specify whether additional fees or other requirements will apply to motorists seeking the extended registration period.
The new regulations also prohibit the registration of right-hand-drive vehicles for road use in the UAE, although such vehicles may be permitted for display purposes.
Vehicles that fail to meet the prescribed road safety requirements will not be eligible for registration.
Owners seeking to register vehicles, or their legally authorised representatives, must submit applications through the channels or digital platforms approved by the relevant licensing authority and follow its procedures.
Article 117 gives licensing authorities the power to remove vehicles from traffic records if their registration has remained expired for more than five years.
The measure is not automatic. Authorities may exercise this power in accordance with their approved procedures and requirements.
The same article permits the suspension of vehicle registration if an owner changes the vehicle's body, engine or colour without prior authorisation, or if a court orders the suspension.
Registration may also be cancelled if the chassis or body is damaged beyond repair, or if a serious traffic accident leaves the vehicle unfit for use, as determined by the licensing authority.
Other grounds for cancellation include a court order or a decision to sell the vehicle at public auction under the applicable procedures.
Authorities may refuse renewal when a vehicle fails to meet registration conditions, does not comply with safety requirements or is found to be unroadworthy during an approved technical inspection.
Article 104 provides an exemption from the prescribed registration fees for one vehicle owned by a person with a disability.
The exemption applies to one vehicle and is separate from the conditions governing the two-year registration option.
The regulations also establish minimum ages for different vehicle categories under Article 54.
Motorists must be at least 18 to obtain a light vehicle driving licence and 20 to qualify for a heavy vehicle licence.
The minimum age for a Category 1 motorcycle licence is 17, rising to 21 for Category 2 motorcycles.
Applicants for light and heavy bus licences must be at least 21, while those seeking licences to operate light or heavy mechanical equipment must be at least 20.
Article 55 also specifies how long driving licences remain valid.
Licences issued to applicants under 21 are temporary and generally valid for one year, renewable for the same period. Drivers aged 21 and above who obtain their first licence will receive one valid for two years.
Upon subsequent renewal, UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council nationals qualify for licences valid for 10 years, while expatriate residents receive five-year licences, with both categories eligible for renewal for equivalent periods.
The new executive regulations will come into force on January 1, 2027, introducing revised standards for vehicle registration, roadworthiness and driving licences across the UAE.