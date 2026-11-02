UAE motorists face transaction bans for ignoring vehicle recall notices
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE who fail to respond to vehicle recalls issued over manufacturing defects could face restrictions on transactions involving their cars under federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.
The provision is outlined in Article 122 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which sets out procedures for identifying recalled vehicles and their owners and addressing manufacturing defects.
Under the regulation, licensing authorities must take the necessary measures to ensure that vehicle owners respond to recalls issued by commercial agents. These measures may include preventing procedures or transactions involving the vehicle identification number, or VIN, of a car affected by a recall.
Such restrictions are not automatic. The regulation allows licensing authorities to determine the measures needed when an owner fails to respond to a recall.
The rules also place specific responsibilities on commercial agents representing vehicle manufacturers in the UAE.
They must monitor manufacturers' announcements about defects and identify affected vehicles in the country.
Commercial agents are required to provide licensing authorities and the relevant consumer protection authority with the VINs of recalled vehicles, the reasons for the recalls and details of the approved corrective measures.
They must also announce recalls through the media.
Licensing authorities, working with commercial agents and in coordination with consumer protection authorities, must establish arrangements for identifying the names and addresses of owners whose vehicles are affected by manufacturing defects.
Repairs must be free
The regulation expressly requires commercial agents to repair announced manufacturing defects free of charge.
They must also ensure that the necessary spare parts and qualified personnel are available to carry out the repairs without adversely affecting customer satisfaction.
Article 122 does not specify how long owners have to respond to a recall or identify the particular types of vehicle transactions that may be restricted if they fail to comply.
The provisions are part of the Executive Regulation of the UAE's federal traffic law, which comes into force on January 1, 2027.