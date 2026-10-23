Five areas cover climate adaptation, water and food security, biological and marine risks
Dubai: The UAE has adopted a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its preparedness for environmental and climate-related disasters, through national and international initiatives that rely on technology and forward-looking planning to protect the country's people and natural resources.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reaffirmed its commitment to developing early warning systems, anticipating potential threats and using advanced technologies in cooperation with strategic partners to strengthen the country's ability to respond to future disasters.
The ministry explained that the UAE is taking a proactive approach to protecting people, the environment and natural resources by identifying and monitoring risks and preparing for them before they develop into crises, Al Khaleej reported.
The strategy is built around five key areas designed to strengthen the country's preparedness for natural disasters and its ability to respond to environmental and climate-related threats.
Preparing for climate challenges
The first area focuses on preparing for climate-related challenges through the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which establishes an integrated approach combining emissions reductions with efforts to strengthen adaptation to the effects of climate change.
The strategy emphasises proactive planning and nature-based solutions to improve the country's ability to respond to climate-related challenges.
Strengthening water security
The second area centres on ensuring water security through innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of water resource management.
These efforts are also intended to strengthen the UAE's ability to adapt to changing climate conditions.
Improving food security
The third area involves strengthening food security and ensuring the country can meet its future needs.
The National Food Security Strategy 2051 supports this objective by promoting sustainable domestic food production backed by technology and artificial intelligence.
Early detection of biological risks
The fourth area focuses on the early detection of biological risks.
The ministry highlighted the role of the Early Reporting System for Biosecurity, under the national framework for 2023–2032, in accelerating responses to crises and supporting decision-making based on accurate data.
Preparing for marine pollution
The fifth area centres on strengthening the country's preparedness to tackle marine pollution incidents.
The UAE is developing its capacity to respond to such incidents by monitoring environmental risks and using modern technologies to support early intervention and protect marine resources.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening early warning systems, improving risk forecasting and working with strategic partners to protect society, preserve natural resources and develop a more resilient and responsive system for dealing with future environmental threats.