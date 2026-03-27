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Abu Dhabi strengthens emergency readiness with public awareness drive

ADCMC leads strategic efforts to safeguard the community and enhance crisis response

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi reinforces community preparedness amid regional challenges
Abu Dhabi reinforces community preparedness amid regional challenges

The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, continues to play a central role in reinforcing the Emirate’s preparedness and resilience in the face of emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The Centre develops policies, strategies, and response frameworks, conducts field assessments, and evaluates operational readiness to ensure government entities can respond effectively and recover swiftly. It also facilitates coordination and knowledge exchange among stakeholders, contributing to a proactive emergency management ecosystem across Abu Dhabi.

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Phase two of “Our Community is Prepared” campaign intensifies awareness

In response to evolving regional conditions, ADCMC has launched the second phase of its “Our Community is Prepared” campaign, focusing on public safety practices during periods of heightened sensitivity.

The campaign emphasizes:

  • Targeted awareness messages across all segments of society

  • Strengthened coordination with strategic partners and authorities

  • Reinforcing reliance on official information sources

“These efforts enhance public reassurance, combat misinformation, and maintain societal stability,” ADCMC officials said.

Proactive leadership and crisis coordination

Speaking to Gulf News, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of ADCMC, said:

“The crisis management system in Abu Dhabi is based on an integrated model that relies on close coordination between the concerned authorities, the exchange of information, and continuous data analysis. This approach enables the timely adoption of appropriate decisions and the activation of the necessary procedures to ensure the continuity of vital services across various sectors."

We are committed to reviewing the outcomes of the measures implemented, evaluating their impact regularly, and drawing on lessons learned to enhance the efficiency of the response system and develop its capabilities, thereby strengthening its flexibility in responding to evolving developments.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi,

He added that general indicators confirm the stability of the overall situation, with all sectors functioning normally, essential goods available in markets, and supply flows and prices within normal levels.

He stressed that ADCMC continues to monitor regional developments, strengthen institutional preparedness through coordination, information sharing, and risk assessment, and ensure continuity of vital services. These measures reflect Abu Dhabi’s ability to respond efficiently and flexibly to changing circumstances, protecting lives, property, and the stability of the emirate.

Emergency preparedness: Practical steps for every household

ADCMC urges residents to adopt essential safety measures, including:

  • Identifying emergency exits at home, workplaces, and public venues

  • Designating a safe assembly point for all family members

  • Keeping key emergency numbers, including 999, easily accessible

  • Following official alerts and instructions at all times

  • Maintaining a stocked first aid kit and fire extinguisher

  • Preparing an emergency “Ready Bag” with medications, water, food, flashlights, batteries, power banks, and copies of important documents

Awareness without alarm: Understanding unusual signs

Residents may occasionally observe unusual atmospheric signs, such as:

  • Continuous or unfamiliar sounds in the sky

  • Low-flying objects or unusual movement patterns

  • Brief appearances of moving lights

Authorities stress that while these signs may not indicate danger, residents should remain cautious and follow official guidance.

Warning system and critical safety guidance

Abu Dhabi’s warning system rapidly notifies the public of potential risks via official channels, including mobile alerts.

Stages include:

  • Potential danger alert: Immediate attention required

  • Accompanying instructions: e.g., stay indoors or avoid certain areas

  • End-of-danger notification: Confirms the threat has passed, while advising continued caution

Residents are strongly advised to avoid:

  • Gathering outdoors out of curiosity

  • Filming or sharing live footage from incident sites

  • Circulating unverified information

  • Neglecting support for children, elderly, or People of Determination

Falling debris: Immediate actions to stay safe

In the event of falling debris, residents should:

  • Stay calm and move away from the impact site

  • Avoid touching or approaching debris, which may be hazardous

  • Allow emergency responders access

  • Reassure family members and reduce panic

  • Report incidents immediately by calling 999

  • Rely solely on official updates

Authorities caution that filming incidents can obstruct response teams, increase congestion, compromise safety, and spread misinformation.

Combating rumors: Trust official sources

Residents are urged to:

  • Verify information before sharing

  • Follow official government channels only

  • Avoid publishing unconfirmed or misleading content

  • Report suspicious or false information to authorities

Key emergency contacts in Abu Dhabi include:

  • Police & Civil Defense: 999

  • Electricity emergencies: 991

  • Water emergencies: 992

  • Municipal services: 993

  • Sewerage emergencies (TAQA Water Solutions): 02 818 0000

  • Psychological support (Sakina): 800 725462

  • Social care services: 800 444

  • Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre: 800 555

This version now reads as one cohesive article, flows logically from campaign and household guidance to alerts, debris safety, rumor control, and proactive leadership, while keeping quotes, bullet points, and key advice clear for readers.

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