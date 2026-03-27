Abu Dhabi strengthens emergency readiness with public awareness drive

ADCMC leads strategic efforts to safeguard the community and enhance crisis response
The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, continues to play a central role in reinforcing the Emirate’s preparedness and resilience in the face of emergencies, crises, and disasters.
The Centre develops policies, strategies, and response frameworks, conducts field assessments, and evaluates operational readiness to ensure government entities can respond effectively and recover swiftly. It also facilitates coordination and knowledge exchange among stakeholders, contributing to a proactive emergency management ecosystem across Abu Dhabi.
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In response to evolving regional conditions, ADCMC has launched the second phase of its “Our Community is Prepared” campaign, focusing on public safety practices during periods of heightened sensitivity.
The campaign emphasizes:
Targeted awareness messages across all segments of society
Strengthened coordination with strategic partners and authorities
Reinforcing reliance on official information sources
“These efforts enhance public reassurance, combat misinformation, and maintain societal stability,” ADCMC officials said.
Speaking to Gulf News, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of ADCMC, said:
“The crisis management system in Abu Dhabi is based on an integrated model that relies on close coordination between the concerned authorities, the exchange of information, and continuous data analysis. This approach enables the timely adoption of appropriate decisions and the activation of the necessary procedures to ensure the continuity of vital services across various sectors."
We are committed to reviewing the outcomes of the measures implemented, evaluating their impact regularly, and drawing on lessons learned to enhance the efficiency of the response system and develop its capabilities, thereby strengthening its flexibility in responding to evolving developments.Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi,
He added that general indicators confirm the stability of the overall situation, with all sectors functioning normally, essential goods available in markets, and supply flows and prices within normal levels.
He stressed that ADCMC continues to monitor regional developments, strengthen institutional preparedness through coordination, information sharing, and risk assessment, and ensure continuity of vital services. These measures reflect Abu Dhabi’s ability to respond efficiently and flexibly to changing circumstances, protecting lives, property, and the stability of the emirate.
ADCMC urges residents to adopt essential safety measures, including:
Identifying emergency exits at home, workplaces, and public venues
Designating a safe assembly point for all family members
Keeping key emergency numbers, including 999, easily accessible
Following official alerts and instructions at all times
Maintaining a stocked first aid kit and fire extinguisher
Preparing an emergency “Ready Bag” with medications, water, food, flashlights, batteries, power banks, and copies of important documents
Residents may occasionally observe unusual atmospheric signs, such as:
Continuous or unfamiliar sounds in the sky
Low-flying objects or unusual movement patterns
Brief appearances of moving lights
Authorities stress that while these signs may not indicate danger, residents should remain cautious and follow official guidance.
Abu Dhabi’s warning system rapidly notifies the public of potential risks via official channels, including mobile alerts.
Stages include:
Potential danger alert: Immediate attention required
Accompanying instructions: e.g., stay indoors or avoid certain areas
End-of-danger notification: Confirms the threat has passed, while advising continued caution
Residents are strongly advised to avoid:
Gathering outdoors out of curiosity
Filming or sharing live footage from incident sites
Circulating unverified information
Neglecting support for children, elderly, or People of Determination
In the event of falling debris, residents should:
Stay calm and move away from the impact site
Avoid touching or approaching debris, which may be hazardous
Allow emergency responders access
Reassure family members and reduce panic
Report incidents immediately by calling 999
Rely solely on official updates
Authorities caution that filming incidents can obstruct response teams, increase congestion, compromise safety, and spread misinformation.
Residents are urged to:
Verify information before sharing
Follow official government channels only
Avoid publishing unconfirmed or misleading content
Report suspicious or false information to authorities
Key emergency contacts in Abu Dhabi include:
Police & Civil Defense: 999
Electricity emergencies: 991
Water emergencies: 992
Municipal services: 993
Sewerage emergencies (TAQA Water Solutions): 02 818 0000
Psychological support (Sakina): 800 725462
Social care services: 800 444
Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre: 800 555
This version now reads as one cohesive article, flows logically from campaign and household guidance to alerts, debris safety, rumor control, and proactive leadership, while keeping quotes, bullet points, and key advice clear for readers.