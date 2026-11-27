New facility aims to improve response times and strengthen security across Sharjah.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have opened a new building for Al Heera Comprehensive Police Station as part of efforts to strengthen security coverage, enhance police services and keep pace with the emirate’s growing residential and commercial communities.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, officially inaugurated the facility in the presence of directors-general and senior police officers.
The new building forms part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing drive to modernise its facilities, strengthen operational capabilities and meet increasing security demands arising from Sharjah’s urban expansion and population growth.
Al Heera Comprehensive Police Station holds strategic importance within Sharjah’s security network because of the geographical area it covers and the mix of residential and commercial activities within its jurisdiction.
The station plays a key role in maintaining public security and order, protecting lives and property, and tackling activities that threaten community safety. It also supports preventive security initiatives and strengthens the police force’s ability to deal effectively with emerging security developments.
The upgraded facility is equipped with advanced operational capabilities designed to support faster response times, ensure accurate procedures and streamline daily police operations.
The improvements will also help strengthen coordination and integration between different teams, enabling the station to carry out its security and community responsibilities more efficiently.
The new building is expected to enhance the station’s ability to meet its security objectives and respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of the communities it serves.
The inauguration reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to maintaining a strong and active presence across the emirate, ensuring that security services remain responsive to residents’ needs.
The initiative also aims to strengthen public confidence, reinforce residents’ sense of safety and reassurance, and support sustainable community stability and quality of life across Sharjah.