Sharjah Police examines new technology and studies on traffic and social issues.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police is reviewing new digital projects and studies on traffic and community-related issues as part of efforts to improve police services, strengthen institutional performance and enhance community security and road safety across the emirate.
The initiatives were discussed at a meeting of the supreme leadership council of the General Command of Sharjah Police, chaired by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
The meeting examined a range of new digital projects and analytical studies focusing on traffic and community-related phenomena, with the aim of supporting institutional development, improving the efficiency of police operations and enhancing the quality of services provided to the public.
The council reviewed digital programmes and projects and their role in improving the working environment, simplifying procedures and strengthening integration between systems and services. The initiatives are also intended to improve the efficiency of operational and administrative processes.
The projects form part of Sharjah Police’s wider efforts to accelerate digital transformation and make greater use of modern technologies to improve police operations and deliver better services to the community.
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer stressed that the development of security operations and public services depends on adopting digital solutions and using findings from specialised studies to support decision-making and guide action.
He also emphasised the importance of continued institutional development to improve operational efficiency, raise service standards and strengthen security and safety across Sharjah.
The meeting reflects Sharjah Police’s focus on combining digital innovation with data-driven analysis to support decision-making, enhance operational performance and address issues affecting community security and road safety.