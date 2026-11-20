Borrowers moving onto variable rates can compare buyout offers from 18+ banks
Dubai-based mortgage broker Lenddoo has called on homeowners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to review their home loans as fixed-rate periods come to an end, following the Central Bank of the UAE’s decision to raise its Base Rate from 3.65 per cent to 3.90 per cent in September. The Central Bank held the rate unchanged on October 28.
Many UAE homeowners who took out a mortgage two to five years ago are now rolling onto their bank’s standard variable rate, which is priced over EIBOR. For many borrowers, that means paying more than the best offers currently available in the market.
Banks are competing for these customers with sharper rates, fee waivers and cashback incentives. Through Lenddoo, indicative refinance rates start from 3.75 per cent, and homeowners can compare refinance offers from 18+ UAE banks at AED 0 cost to the borrower.
Under a mortgage buyout, a new bank pays off the existing lender and takes over the loan on updated terms. Borrowers may lower their monthly payment, shorten their loan term, or both. Through Lenddoo, a switch can complete in as little as 10 business days, with up to AED 13,500 in cashback available on eligible loans.
“Many homeowners only discover how much their payments have changed once their fixed period has already ended,” said Sarah Chohaib, Managing Director at Lenddoo. “Reviewing the market a few months ahead, and comparing the full cost of switching across more than 18 lenders, lets borrowers see their real savings before they commit.”
Rising property values across Dubai and Abu Dhabi mean many owners have also built up equity in their homes. Subject to bank limits, refinancing can unlock accumulated equity to fund a down payment, with surplus equity released towards purchasing a subsequent property. Owners can check how much equity they could release before speaking to a bank.
Before switching, Lenddoo advises homeowners to check their early settlement fee alongside valuation and registration costs, so that any saving is measured after all charges. Homeowners can get a free refinance comparison with Lenddoo covering the full cost of a switch.
Lenddoo is a UAE mortgage broker comparing home loan offers from 18+ banks across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates, at AED 0 cost to borrowers. All rates quoted are indicative, depend on individual eligibility and bank approval, and may change without notice.