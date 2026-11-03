Defending the October 7 hike

The RBI faced that test this autumn. CPI inflation rose to 5.5% in September from 4.82% in August, 150 basis points above the 4% target. On October 7, the RBI raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, its first increase since February 2023.

Critics ask whether the central bank moved too late. Subbarao rejects that view. “In August, nobody knew how long the oil price rise, El Nino effects and geopolitical conflicts would last but core inflation stayed moderate.” The RBI committed to follow the data, he notes, and waiting until October gave it firmer grounds.