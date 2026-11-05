Bollywood beats bring festive cheer to Montana’s Governor’s Mansion
Diwali celebrations took a Bollywood twist in Montana as residents danced to the popular Hindi film song ‘London Thumakda’ during the first-ever festival celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Helena.
The lively performance by local residents was among the event's highlights, hosted by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte, bringing a taste of Indian culture to the US state.
The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Montana World Affairs Council, organised the special celebration, bringing together state leaders, members of the Indian-American community and friends of India.
Sharing videos and photographs from the event on X, India in Seattle highlighted the enthusiastic dance performance, describing it as ‘London Thumakda, Montana Style’.
The Indian consulate also confirmed that Diwali was being celebrated at the Governor’s Mansion for the first time.
The Consulate General of India in Seattle thanked Governor Gianforte, First Lady Susan Gianforte and Helena Mayor Emily Dean for welcoming the Consulate and the Indian-American community.
During the celebrations, the Consul General also welcomed Governor Gianforte back from his recent visit to India, where he led a 36-member delegation from Montana.
The visit aimed to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for cooperation between India and Montana.
Describing the occasion as a special first Diwali in Big Sky Country, India in Seattle shared glimpses of the festivities, celebrating the growing cultural connections between the two communities.
The event added a Bollywood flavour to Diwali celebrations in the US, with ‘London Thumakda’ providing a memorable soundtrack to Montana’s first festival gathering at the Governor’s Mansion.
With inputs from ANI