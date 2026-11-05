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First-ever Diwali at Montana Governor’s Mansion goes Bollywood with ‘London Thumakda’

Bollywood beats bring festive cheer to Montana’s Governor’s Mansion

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte join Consul General of India in Seattle for the ceremonial lighting of a diya during the first-ever Diwali celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Helena, Montana.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte join Consul General of India in Seattle for the ceremonial lighting of a diya during the first-ever Diwali celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Helena, Montana.
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Diwali celebrations took a Bollywood twist in Montana as residents danced to the popular Hindi film song ‘London Thumakda’ during the first-ever festival celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Helena.

The lively performance by local residents was among the event's highlights, hosted by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte, bringing a taste of Indian culture to the US state.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Montana World Affairs Council, organised the special celebration, bringing together state leaders, members of the Indian-American community and friends of India.

Sharing videos and photographs from the event on X, India in Seattle highlighted the enthusiastic dance performance, describing it as ‘London Thumakda, Montana Style’.

The Indian consulate also confirmed that Diwali was being celebrated at the Governor’s Mansion for the first time.

Indian culture takes centre stage

The Consulate General of India in Seattle thanked Governor Gianforte, First Lady Susan Gianforte and Helena Mayor Emily Dean for welcoming the Consulate and the Indian-American community.

During the celebrations, the Consul General also welcomed Governor Gianforte back from his recent visit to India, where he led a 36-member delegation from Montana.

The visit aimed to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for cooperation between India and Montana.

Describing the occasion as a special first Diwali in Big Sky Country, India in Seattle shared glimpses of the festivities, celebrating the growing cultural connections between the two communities.

The event added a Bollywood flavour to Diwali celebrations in the US, with ‘London Thumakda’ providing a memorable soundtrack to Montana’s first festival gathering at the Governor’s Mansion.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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