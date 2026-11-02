Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video pulled by BMC After BJP criticism over Diwali message

Similar appeals by Madhuri Dixit and other stars remain online, while Dia's has been axed
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has found herself at the centre of a political controversy after Mumbai’s civic body removed her anti-firecracker awareness video from its social media platforms following objections from BJP leaders.
According to NDTV, the video which is a part of a larger campaign by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle air and noise pollution during Diwali featured Mirza urging residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers.
However, her appeal did not sit well with Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, who accused the actress of lecturing people on how to celebrate the Hindu festival.
"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," Satam wrote on X on November 1.
Shortly afterwards, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media accounts without offering an official explanation.
Interestingly, similar anti-firecracker messages featuring Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Marathi actress Nishigandha Wad continue to remain online.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over Mumbai's deteriorating air quality.
The Bombay High Court had pulled up the BMC over its handling of air pollution and its failure to adequately regulate firecracker use during festivals.
The court imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads, in parks and in common areas. It also suggested that celebrities participate in pollution-awareness campaigns without charging fees.
Following these observations, the BMC enlisted several prominent personalities to encourage residents to comply with the court's directions.
Mirza, who has long advocated environmental conservation, was among the celebrities featured in the campaign.
The controversy escalated after Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC criticised Mirza's message, arguing that people did not need to be instructed on how to celebrate Diwali.
"Diwali is clearly the festival of lights. And Dia Mirza, whose name has a 'Diya' in it, should understand that there is a certain kind of cultural identity associated with Diwali. Nobody is propagating pollution or bursting crackers, but we need to introspect ourselves. We don't need a lesson from others on what we should be doing as Mumbaikars," she said.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also weighed in, bringing Mirza's religious background into the discussion.
"Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter of any particular community. The Constitution grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals," he said.
He added that while excessive pollution was a concern, firecrackers remained an important part of Diwali celebrations for many Hindus.
"If firecrackers are not burst, Diwali may lose some of its significance, though we must also be concerned about excessive pollution," he said.
However, Athawale's description of Mirza's religious background does not reflect her full family history.
The actress was born to a Christian father and a Bengali Hindu mother. After her parents separated, her mother married a Muslim man, whose surname Mirza adopted.
The controversy has also raised questions about why Mirza's video was singled out when other celebrities had delivered similar messages as part of the same civic campaign.
For now, the BMC has not publicly explained its decision to remove her video, even as the larger debate over religious traditions, environmental responsibility and celebrity activism continues.