GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Supreme Court turns to Virat Kohli amid Diwali firecracker ban debate

Court urges balanced approach to firecracker ban, highlights cultural values

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.
India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Dubai: The Supreme Court of India has suggested involving cricket star Virat Kohli in a public awareness campaign on air pollution as it considers restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale reserved its order on Thursday, expressing frustration over repeated violations of its directions on firecracker use. The court said it was time to explore new approaches rather than issue orders that are not effectively enforced.

“Every year, we pass orders on the issue. For us, it has now become an academic exercise. Our orders are violated more often than they are followed,” the bench observed according to NDTV.

The judges suggested that prominent personalities, particularly sportspersons such as Kohli, could help raise awareness about the impact of firecrackers.

“Why can’t you use the services of prominent personalities to make the public aware, like the sportsmen, or the public figures who are highly respected, from any walk of life?” the court asked.

The bench also said, “In schools, there should be education in this regard. Also prominent personalities, especially sports personalities like Virat Kohli must be roped in for creating awareness and sensitising.”

The judges called for greater education in schools to encourage younger generations to adopt safer practices.

The court questioned the government over the absence of a compliance report detailing enforcement measures, inspections and action against those selling prohibited firecrackers, including Chinese varieties.

Justice Sundresh stressed that restrictions would have little impact without effective implementation, calling for details of prosecutions and action taken against violators.

The bench also acknowledged the cultural significance of Diwali, saying the festival should be celebrated as a festival of lights. It indicated that a balanced approach was needed rather than relying solely on a blanket ban.

The Supreme Court has yet to announce its final decision on firecracker use in Delhi-NCR.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with BCCI president Mithun Manhas saying fitness and performance, rather than age, should determine selection.

Kohli, Rohit’s 2027 World Cup hopes get BCCI boost

2m read
India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.

Kohli gains more than 240,000 followers in 24 hours

2m read
India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.

Virat Kohli joins LinkedIn and shares message for India

1m read
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli eyes one last World Cup triumph for India

2m read