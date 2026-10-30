Supreme Court turns to Virat Kohli amid Diwali firecracker ban debate

The bench also acknowledged the cultural significance of Diwali, saying the festival should be celebrated as a festival of lights. It indicated that a balanced approach was needed rather than relying solely on a blanket ban.

The bench also said, “In schools, there should be education in this regard. Also prominent personalities, especially sports personalities like Virat Kohli must be roped in for creating awareness and sensitising.”

“Why can’t you use the services of prominent personalities to make the public aware, like the sportsmen, or the public figures who are highly respected, from any walk of life?” the court asked.

“Every year, we pass orders on the issue. For us, it has now become an academic exercise. Our orders are violated more often than they are followed,” the bench observed according to NDTV.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale reserved its order on Thursday, expressing frustration over repeated violations of its directions on firecracker use. The court said it was time to explore new approaches rather than issue orders that are not effectively enforced.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.