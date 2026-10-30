Delhi court calls Nora Fatehi to provide evidence in Rs 200 million fraud probe
Dubai: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned to appear before a Delhi court as a prosecution witness in the Rs200 million extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The Rouse Avenue Court has directed Fatehi to appear on November 2. She has been listed as witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.
The high-profile case centres on allegations that Chandrashekhar extorted around Rs 200 million from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, between 2020 and 2021.
According to investigators, Chandrashekhar allegedly impersonated senior government officials while being lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail. He is accused of promising Aditi Singh that he could secure her husband's release from prison in exchange for money.
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The EOW had previously questioned Fatehi over her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose.
Investigators recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Investigators subsequently included her as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet.
During questioning, the actor reportedly told investigators that his wife facilitated her interactions with Chandrashekhar. Investigators also questioned her about an event she attended in Chennai in December 2020.
Fatehi's inclusion in the chargesheet is as a prosecution witness. Her scheduled appearance is part of the court proceedings in the ongoing extortion case.
Nora Fatehi summoned to Delhi court in Rs 200 million extortion case
With inputs from ANI