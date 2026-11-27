Chandrasekhar grew up in a middle-class family in Bhawani Nagar, Bengaluru, and left school after the 10th grade. His first known case dates to 2007, when he was accused of cheating a Bengaluru resident of 1.5 crore rupees. In 2010, he and his father, Vijayan Chandrasekhar, a part-time contractor, were accused of defrauding a kitchen-equipment dealer. His father was arrested in that case and died several years later. Mr. Chandrasekhar has also used the names Balaji and Shekhar Reddy.