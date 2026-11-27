The film traces Sukesh Chandrashekhar's early life to Tihar Jail
Netflix will release a documentary on December 18 about Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a Bengaluru native who faces several fraud and extortion cases in India and was convicted in August of impersonating a Supreme Court judge.
The film, Love, Scam Aur Dhokha – The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, was directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar. Netflix said it is based on more than two years of research. According to the company, the film traces Chandrasekhar's early life and examines how he allegedly kept operating while held in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
Background
Chandrasekhar grew up in a middle-class family in Bhawani Nagar, Bengaluru, and left school after the 10th grade. His first known case dates to 2007, when he was accused of cheating a Bengaluru resident of 1.5 crore rupees. In 2010, he and his father, Vijayan Chandrasekhar, a part-time contractor, were accused of defrauding a kitchen-equipment dealer. His father was arrested in that case and died several years later. Mr. Chandrasekhar has also used the names Balaji and Shekhar Reddy.
In 2014, he married Leena Paulose, a trained dentist who has acted in several films. In a chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate, India's financial-crimes agency, described the couple as running an organized crime syndicate. Both have been arrested several times. Ms. Paulose has been in judicial custody since 2021.
Chandrasekhar has been in jail continuously since 2017. That year he was arrested on charges of taking money from TTV Dhinakaran, then a rebel leader of the AIADMK party and a former state legislator, to bribe an Election Commission official.
Over the years, he has been accused of impersonating a range of officials, including officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation, senior police officers, officials in the Prime Minister's Office, Union ministry officials and the son of a former chief minister. As reported by multiple Indian outlets, including The Hindu, in August, a Delhi court convicted him of impersonating a sitting Supreme Court judge in an attempt to pressure another judge into granting him bail in a corruption case.
The extortion case
His best-known case came to light in 2021. Investigators accused him of an extortion scheme worth 200 crore rupees, or about $24 million. During that investigation, they found that several Bollywood actors had received proceeds from the alleged crime.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was accused of accepting gifts from Mr. Chandrasekhar despite knowing his criminal record. Investigators listed the gifts:
five watches
20 pieces of jewelry
65 pairs of shoes
47 clothing items
36 bags
nine paintings
a Versace crockery set
Fernandez later became a witness in the case. In April, she applied to become an approver in the related money-laundering case, a status that would let her testify for the prosecution.
According to Indian Express, Chandrasekhar reportedly tried to give a BMW to actress Nora Fatehi, and the car instead went to one of her relatives. He allegedly also tried to start a relationship with her. Fatehi appeared as a listed witness in early November. She told a Delhi court that Paulose introduced her to Chandrasekhar by phone after an event in Chennai in 2020.
In a supplementary chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Chandrasekhar set up an office inside the jail at one point. It said the actresses Chahatt Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Sophia Singh visited him there. Court records show he also allegedly tried to send gifts to the actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.
Several of the cases against Mr. Chandrasekhar are still pending.