Nora Fatehi not an accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, says actor’s legal team

In a statement reported by Hindustan Times, Fatehi’s legal team said the actor is not an accused in the case. They added that she was called only to help the court with its proceedings. "The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance," the statement read.