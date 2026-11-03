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Nora Fatehi not an accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, says actor’s legal team

Fatehi’s link to the case goes back to an earlier round of questioning by the EOW

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The case centres on accusations that Chandrashekhar ran an extortion operation from inside Delhi’s Rohini Jail
The case centres on accusations that Chandrashekhar ran an extortion operation from inside Delhi’s Rohini Jail

Nora Fatehi will need to appear before a Delhi court on November 6, 2026, after missing an earlier hearing in the long-running extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her lawyers, however, have stressed that the actor is involved only as a witness and faces no allegations of wrongdoing.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case came up at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on November 2. Fatehi had been called to testify but did not attend. Her counsel told the court that the summons reached her too late for her to rearrange existing work commitments, and they sought an exemption from her personal appearance. The court then postponed the hearing to November 6 and issued a new summons for her.

In a statement reported by Hindustan Times, Fatehi’s legal team said the actor is not an accused in the case. They added that she was called only to help the court with its proceedings. "The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance," the statement read.

The case centres on accusations that Chandrashekhar ran an extortion operation from inside Delhi’s Rohini Jail. Investigators allege he posed as senior government officials and collected about Rs 200 crore from victims. The Delhi Police EOW, which handled the investigation, has filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fatehi’s link to the case goes back to an earlier round of questioning by the EOW. Investigators asked her about her alleged connection to Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, and she was later listed as a prosecution witness in a supplementary chargesheet. She told investigators that her dealings with Chandrashekhar went through his wife.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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