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Nora Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ song ‘Bindaas’

The song comes as Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema nearly a decade after her 2016 film

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi feature in a still from the ‘Bindaas’ song from ‘Jailer 2’.
Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi feature in a still from the ‘Bindaas’ song from ‘Jailer 2’.

Dubai: Nora Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema with a high-energy dance number in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, as the film’s fourth single, ‘Bindaas’, was released on Wednesday.

The lyric video features Fatehi in a glamorous gold outfit performing the peppy track alongside a troupe of dancers, while Rajinikanth also makes a brief appearance.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, ‘Bindaas’ has vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh, with lyrics by Super Subu. The approximately four-minute track features both Tamil and Hindi lyrics and is the second dance number released from ‘Jailer 2’.

The song comes as Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema nearly a decade after her 2016 film ‘Thozha’, where she made a special appearance. Her ‘Jailer 2’ outing gives her a more prominent role in a dance sequence in a Tamil film.

Following the success of ‘Kaavaalaa’

‘Bindaas’ arrives with expectations surrounding the music and dance numbers of the ‘Jailer’ franchise. The first film’s ‘Kaavaalaa’, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, became a major social media hit after its 2023 release.

‘Jailer 2’ has already released multiple songs, with ‘Bindaas’ becoming the fourth single from the album. The music is once again composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who returns for the sequel.

Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’. Rajinikanth reprises his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The sequel brings back several members of the original cast while adding new faces. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return, while Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu are among the newcomers to the franchise. The film also features guest appearances from stars including Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer 2’ is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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