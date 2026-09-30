Nora Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ song ‘Bindaas’

The song comes as Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema nearly a decade after her 2016 film
Dubai: Nora Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema with a high-energy dance number in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, as the film’s fourth single, ‘Bindaas’, was released on Wednesday.
The lyric video features Fatehi in a glamorous gold outfit performing the peppy track alongside a troupe of dancers, while Rajinikanth also makes a brief appearance.
Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, ‘Bindaas’ has vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh, with lyrics by Super Subu. The approximately four-minute track features both Tamil and Hindi lyrics and is the second dance number released from ‘Jailer 2’.
The song comes as Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema nearly a decade after her 2016 film ‘Thozha’, where she made a special appearance. Her ‘Jailer 2’ outing gives her a more prominent role in a dance sequence in a Tamil film.
‘Bindaas’ arrives with expectations surrounding the music and dance numbers of the ‘Jailer’ franchise. The first film’s ‘Kaavaalaa’, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, became a major social media hit after its 2023 release.
‘Jailer 2’ has already released multiple songs, with ‘Bindaas’ becoming the fourth single from the album. The music is once again composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who returns for the sequel.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’. Rajinikanth reprises his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The sequel brings back several members of the original cast while adding new faces. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return, while Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu are among the newcomers to the franchise. The film also features guest appearances from stars including Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar.
Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer 2’ is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026.