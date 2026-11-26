Nora Fatehi celebrates Moroccan football star Ajaraie in ISL journey
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has officially become a NorthEast United FC supporter, bringing together the worlds of Indian football and cinema.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nora shared a series of pictures with fellow actor and NorthEast United owner John Abraham, posing with the Indian Super League (ISL) club's black and gold jersey.
The Canadian actress of Moroccan heritage also received a personalised jersey featuring her name and the number 6.
Nora expressed her excitement about attending a NorthEast United match, particularly to cheer for Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie.
“And Now we share the same passion and love for Football,” Nora wrote.
“I’ve always got your back, @thejohnabraham! I’m officially rooting for @northeastunitedfc too! Can’t wait to be in the stands cheering for the boys, especially my fellow Moroccan, @alaeajaraie14.”
The Instagram post attracted more than 484,000 likes within six hours.
The Moroccan connection
Ajaraie has established himself as one of the biggest stars in Indian football since arriving in the country in 2024.
The Moroccan forward enjoyed a sensational debut ISL campaign, scoring a record 23 goals and providing seven assists in 25 appearances during the 2024/25 season.
His performances earned him both the ISL Golden Boot and Golden Ball, making him only the third player in the competition's history to win both awards in the same season.
Nora's love for football is well known. She was among the artists who performed Light The Sky, one of the official songs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco made history by reaching the semi finals.
Nora and John set for another reunion
Nora also used the Instagram post to reveal that she and John are set to collaborate on another song.
“4 HIT SONGS together and 1 More Loading!” she wrote, celebrating their previous musical successes, including Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Kusu Kusu.
While Nora did not reveal the name of the upcoming project, Bollywood Hungama reported that the duo will reunite for a special dance number in Force 3, scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.
Having delivered several musical hits together, Nora and John now share another passion away from cinema: football.