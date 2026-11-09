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'India is ready for football': John Abraham predicts packed ISL stadiums

Actor-owner John Abraham sees bright future for Indian football fans

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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'India is ready for football': John Abraham predicts packed ISL stadiums

Dubai: Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham believes Indian football is heading into an exciting new chapter, predicting that stadiums across the country will soon fill with passionate supporters as the Indian Super League (ISL) attracts a growing audience.

Abraham's optimism comes amid encouraging digital viewership figures for the 2026-27 ISL season. The league recorded 65 million views and reached 52 million viewers across its first five matches during the opening week, according to a release.

The actor shared his excitement while attending NorthEast United FC's 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers in Goa on Thursday.

Speaking about the league's growing popularity, Abraham said he had been following the matches closely and was encouraged by the response from football fans.

"I've been watching all the games, and it's been a lot of fun. YouTube ratings are shattering records, and that shows India is ready for football. We're ready for Indian football, and I'm very excited," he said.

Going a step further, Abraham predicted that the growing interest would eventually translate into bigger stadium crowds.

"It's only a matter of time, and I'm saying this as a prophecy – the stands are going to be full. The stands are going to fill up completely. So, all credit to all of us who are partaking in this process," he added.

His comments come at a significant time for Indian football, with digital platforms providing supporters greater access to matches and helping clubs connect with audiences beyond their traditional fan bases.

The strong opening-week viewership figures offer an encouraging sign for the league as it looks to expand its reach and attract more supporters. However, turning online interest into regular stadium attendance remains a key challenge for Indian football.

The Indian Super League is the country's top-tier professional football competition. It features 13 clubs, including NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

For Abraham, who has been closely associated with Indian football through his ownership of NorthEast United FC, the growing response is reason to believe that the sport can command a much larger following in the country.

His prediction of packed stands reflects the ambition of clubs and supporters alike to see football become an increasingly popular part of India's sporting culture.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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