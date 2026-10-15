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Messi scores twice for Punjab FC, including dramatic 96th-minute winner

Punjab FC's Cameroonian Messi Bouli shines with two goals in Indian Super League

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Messi Bouli strikes late as Punjab FC edge Odisha FC in the 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Messi Bouli strikes late as Punjab FC edge Odisha FC in the 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo credit: ISL

Messi has done it again!

No, not Lionel Messi, the Argentine legend. This is Raphael Messi Bouli, the Cameroonian striker playing for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

And what a way to begin the new season!

Messi Bouli scored twice, including a dramatic stoppage time winner, as Punjab FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 34 year old wasted absolutely no time making his presence felt.

He opened the scoring after just 39 seconds, registering the fastest goal of the new ISL season and the sixth fastest in the competition's history.

Odisha responded through Thoiba Singh in the 15th minute, bringing the visitors level.

For much of the match, it appeared the two teams would have to settle for a point.

But Messi Bouli had other ideas.

Deep into stoppage time, the Cameroonian struck again in the 96th minute to secure all three points for Punjab and complete a memorable opening night.

Who is Raphael Messi Bouli?

While his name might immediately remind football fans of the eight time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi Bouli is a familiar face in Indian football.

The Cameroonian previously represented Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC before joining Punjab ahead of the new season.

He had already demonstrated his goalscoring ability during Punjab's preparations, scoring a hat trick in their 7-0 victory over Calcutta Customs in the IFA Shield in September.

Now, he has carried that form into the ISL.

Lionel Messi might be thousands of kilometres away, but another Messi is making headlines in Indian football.

And for Punjab FC supporters, this one has already delivered a memorable moment.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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