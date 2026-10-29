Ronaldo wins BOAT ahead of Messi in paid fan vote, but what is it?

Ronaldo's 2008 season tops the Ballon d'Or of All Time but it's no official trophy
Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten his longtime rival Lionel Messi to another football honour, with his incredible 2008 season at Manchester United voted the greatest Ballon d'Or winning campaign of all time.
The Portuguese superstar won the newly introduced B.O.A.T. award, but there is an interesting twist to the story.
Unlike the traditional Ballon d'Or, this award was decided by fans, and they had to pay to vote.
B.O.A.T., which stands for Best of All Time, is a special initiative introduced by France Football to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or.
Fans were invited to vote for their favourite Ballon d'Or winning season from players who had won the prestigious award at least twice.
Ronaldo's 2008 campaign finished first, ahead of Messi's remarkable 2012 season, when the Argentine scored a record 91 goals in a calendar year.
Also, Ronaldo's 2017 campaign with Real Madrid finished third.
Here is where things get interesting.
Each vote cost €1, and supporters were allowed to vote multiple times.
According to the organisers, 5,009 participants voted more than once, including 44 who cast between 10 and 26 votes each.
Unlike the regular Ballon d'Or, which is decided by journalists, the BOAT was a public vote.
And when it comes to popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a league of his own.
With nearly 680 million Instagram followers, his appeal extends far beyond football. So, it is hardly surprising that he came out on top.
However, charging fans to vote, while allowing them to vote multiple times, is questionable.
Football fans have enormous love for their favourite players. Turning that passion into a money making exercise is hardly a good way to celebrate the beautiful game.
After all, when someone can simply pay more to cast more votes, how can the result determine anything?
Ronaldo's 2008 season was extraordinary, but a paid popularity contest is certainly no way to decide the greatest Ballon d'Or winning season of all time.
Ronaldo was just 23 when he won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.
He scored an astonishing 42 goals across all competitions for Manchester United during the 2007/08 season.
He also helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win the Premier League and Champions League, scoring 31 goals in the English top flight to claim the European Golden Shoe.
It was the beginning of an extraordinary individual journey that would eventually see Ronaldo win five Ballon d'Or trophies.
No. And this is an important distinction.
The BOAT is not the Super Ballon d'Or, nor does it count as another official Ballon d'Or victory for Ronaldo.
The BOAT is a symbolic fan poll, with no physical trophy presented as part of the annual ceremony.
The Super Ballon d'Or, on the other hand, was an official special award presented by France Football to Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano in 1989.
It remains the only time the Super Ballon d'Or has been awarded.
So, Ronaldo has not won a sixth Ballon d'Or or the Super Ballon d'Or.
But his 2008 campaign has now received another recognition, almost two decades after he first conquered European football.