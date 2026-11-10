Messi makes history as players pick FIFPRO World 11, but Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane misses out

Nearly 20,000 players vote Messi into FIFPRO World 11, Kane left out
Lionel Messi has created another piece of football history, extending his record to 18 appearances in the FIFPRO Men's World 11.
The 39 year old Argentine superstar was named in the 2026 team on Monday, November 9, returning for the first time since 2023. We have no words to describe this man's greatness and fellow footballers just can't stop picking him.
But here's what makes this award even more special.
Unlike the Ballon d'Or, which is decided by journalists, the FIFPRO World 11 is chosen entirely by professional footballers.
And this year, an astonishing 19,806 players from 73 countries cast their votes to select the best XI.
However, there was one major surprise.
Harry Kane, who won the 2026 Ballon d'Or just two weeks ago, failed to make the team!
Established in 2005, the FIFPRO World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers.
Players vote for the three footballers they believe performed best in each of four categories: goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.
The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards receiving the most votes are selected.
The final place goes to the remaining outfield player with the highest number of votes.
For the 2026 edition, performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, were considered. Players also needed at least 30 official appearances to qualify.
So, essentially, it is footballers choosing the players they believe have been the best.
Messi, who first appeared in the World 11 in 2007, has now been selected an incredible 18 times.
His longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 16 selections.
Messi received 29.5 per cent of the votes and was named alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal in the forward line.
And remember, Messi is now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, making his return to the World 11 another remarkable achievement. How's he doing it?
Perhaps the biggest talking point was Kane's omission.
The England captain won the Ballon d'Or on October 26 following an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich.
He scored 73 goals for club and country during the 2025/26 campaign and helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title.
However, that was not enough to earn him a place in the FIFPRO World 11.
Kane received 27.6 per cent of the votes, narrowly missing out to Haaland, who received 28.4 per cent.
Messi received 29.5 per cent, while Yamal and Mbappé collected 37.4 and 46 per cent respectively.
It also means Kane has become the first Ballon d'Or winner to miss out on the FIFPRO World 11 in the year of his triumph.
A rather surprising decision, especially considering that the votes came from fellow professional footballers. Also Bundesliga's player of the season Olise also couldn't make the list.
Goalkeeper: David Raya
Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Vitinha
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal
Another interesting achievement belongs to Yamal, who became the first footballer to earn two FIFPRO World 11 selections before turning 20.
While Messi continues to extend his remarkable record, Kane's omission has certainly given football fans something to debate.
After all, when nearly 20,000 professional footballers choose their best XI, leaving out the reigning Ballon d'Or winner is bound to raise a few eyebrows.
But controversies are part of almost every football award, whether the winners are chosen by journalists or the players themselves.
Not everyone will agree with the selections, and sometimes the bigger picture gets overlooked. There will always be deserving players who miss out because, at the end of the day, only 11 can make the team.
That's just how football awards work.