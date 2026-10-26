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Kylian Mbappe vs Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal stats comparison: Who has the better numbers for Ballon d'Or 2026?

Mbappe, Kane, Yamal: Who stands out in the Ballon d'Or 2026 race?

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Ballon d'Or combo
Ballon d'Or combo
via AFP

Dubai: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal headline the contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with Lionel Messi also in the running ahead of Monday’s ceremony in London.

The numbers offer a compelling comparison, but trophies and performances on the international stage could prove decisive in the race for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Who leads in scoring?

Bayern Munich striker Kane has enjoyed a prolific campaign, recording 73 goals and eight assists in 65 appearances. He also helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup, giving him a strong case for the award.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe scored 58 goals and supplied 13 assists in 60 appearances. However, he finished the season without a team trophy, which could count against him despite his outstanding individual numbers.

Barcelona teenager Yamal registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 57 appearances. His contribution to Barcelona’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs, alongside Spain’s World Cup victory, strengthens his credentials.

Messi, meanwhile, remains a contender after recording 45 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances for Inter Miami. The Argentine also won the MLS Cup, adding another achievement to his remarkable career.

The figures cover the 2025-26 season, including the 2026 World Cup. Kane leads the four players for goals, while Messi tops the assists tally. Yamal’s balance of scoring, creativity and team success also makes him a serious challenger.

When is the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium in London. It begins at 8pm local time (11pm UAE time).

Football fans in the UAE can watch the ceremony live and free through DAZN or the official Ballon d’Or website. BeIN Sports is also broadcasting the event.

The award recognises individual performances, team achievements and fair play, with international journalists deciding the winner through a voting process.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Lionel MessiLamine YamalKylian Mbappe

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