Messi and Ronaldo make FIFPRO World 11 shortlist again

Nearly 20,000 footballers vote: Messi and Ronaldo make cut
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are once again competing for a place among the world's best footballers.
The two superstars have been named among the 26 nominees for the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11, alongside Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal.
What makes this award particularly interesting is that it is decided entirely by professional footballers rather than journalists, coaches or fans.
According to FIFPRO, 19,806 male footballers from 73 countries participated in this year's voting, selecting the players they believe performed best during the assessment period.
Even at 39 and 41 respectively, Messi and Ronaldo remain among the players recognised by their fellow professionals.
Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, holds the record for the most appearances in the FIFPRO Men's World 11.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to feature among the world's leading forwards while representing Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.
The attacking shortlist also includes Kane, Mbappé, Haaland, Yamal, Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, David Raya.
Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhães, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha.
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal.
The final team will be announced on November 9, 2026.
Players were assessed on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, with a minimum of 30 official appearances required for eligibility.
The final selection will feature one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. The remaining position will go to the next highest voted outfield player.
Established in 2005, the FIFPRO World 11 remains unique because the winners are selected by the footballers themselves.
And with some of football's biggest names competing for just 11 places, it will be interesting to see who makes the final team.