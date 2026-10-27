Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or, ends England's 25-year wait

Kane's record-breaking season earns him football's top individual honor
Harry Kane has finally done it!
The England captain has been crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner in London on Monday, ending his country's 25 year wait for football's most prestigious individual award.
The Bayern Munich striker beat Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe to claim the award for the first time in his career.
And what a season it has been for the 33 year old!
Kane scored an extraordinary 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country during the 2025/26 campaign, including 61 goals for Bayern Munich.
His remarkable goalscoring form helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title, while he also guided England to third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Interestingly, Kane is the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since former Liverpool striker Michael Owen claimed the award in 2001.
Before Owen, England's previous winners were Stanley Matthews in 1956, Bobby Charlton in 1966 and Kevin Keegan in 1978 and 1979.
Kane now joins that prestigious list, becoming the fifth English footballer to win the award.
The achievement is particularly special for a player who spent much of his career at Tottenham Hotspur without winning a major trophy.
His move to Bayern Munich in 2023 changed that story, and he has now added football's biggest individual prize to his collection.
It was a memorable evening for Kane, who also collected the Gerd Muller Trophy as the best striker of the year.
The England captain's incredible goalscoring numbers made him one of the leading favourites heading into the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive year, while Alexia Putellas claimed the women's Ballon d'Or for the third time in her career.
For Kane, however, the evening belonged to him.
After years of scoring goals and chasing major honours, the England captain finally has a Ballon d'Or to his name. And perhaps now everyone understands why he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich.