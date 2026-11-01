Harry Kane misses penalty in first match since Ballon d'Or triumph

The perfect example of the highs and lows in football!
Dubai: Harry Kane endured a frustrating return to action after winning the Ballon d'Or, missing a penalty as Bayern Munich were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The England captain, who was crowned the world's best footballer earlier in the week, had the opportunity to mark his first appearance since receiving the prestigious award with a goal in one of German football's biggest fixtures.
However, Kane struck the crossbar from the penalty spot in the second half, before Dortmund snatched a late equaliser to deny Bayern victory at the Allianz Arena.
It was a disappointing evening for the 33-year-old, who had been celebrated by the home supporters before kick-off.
Kane proudly displayed his Ballon d'Or trophy on the pitch alongside his family, wearing special golden boots to mark the achievement.
The striker became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the award and the first Bayern Munich player to receive the honour in 45 years, following an extraordinary campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country.
Despite the celebrations, his return to Bundesliga action did not go according to plan.
Bayern took the lead in the 38th minute through Konrad Laimer, who converted a rebound after his initial effort was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
Kane then had the perfect opportunity to double Bayern's advantage in the 56th minute after Felix Nmecha handled his shot inside the penalty area.
However, the usually reliable penalty taker fired his effort against the crossbar, recording just his second missed spot-kick in 27 Bundesliga attempts.
Dortmund capitalised four minutes later when Serhou Guirassy equalised to bring the visitors level.
Kane responded by turning provider, heading Joshua Kimmich's cross into the path of Dayot Upamecano, who restored Bayern's lead in the 66th minute.
The Englishman continued searching for a goal of his own, striking the woodwork again before dragging another effort wide.
But Bayern were unable to hold on, with former Wolves striker Fabio Silva scoring an 89th-minute equaliser to secure a point for Dortmund.
The result leaves both teams level on 18 points at the top of the Bundesliga, with Bayern remaining ahead on goal difference.