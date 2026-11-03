Harry Kane names Virat Kohli among stars who congratulated him on Ballon d'Or win

Harry Kane reveals Virat Kohli's message after Ballon d'Or triumph
Harry Kane has revealed that Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was among the famous personalities who congratulated him after his historic Ballon d'Or triumph.
The England captain, who won the prestigious award on October 26, was asked during a press conference ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid which congratulatory message had left him most starstruck.
Interestingly, Kane mentioned several famous names, including Kohli.
"No, I don't know about starstruck," Kane responded before naming the personalities whose messages meant a lot to him.
He mentioned David Beckham, whom he described as a big idol, along with Tom Brady and Virat Kohli, saying they were among the sporting personalities he greatly admired.
Kane also mentioned singer Ed Sheeran, whom he described as a good friend.
The Bayern Munich striker admitted that the overwhelming response to his Ballon d'Or victory had surprised him.
He said he had underestimated how many people wanted him to win the award and was grateful for the messages he received.
Do you know that Kane and Kohli's connection goes back a decade.
In 2016, Kane praised Kohli following his brilliant unbeaten 82 against Australia during the T20 World Cup.
The two sporting stars eventually met at Lord's in London in May 2019 and have continued to exchange messages of appreciation over the years.
Following Kane's Ballon d'Or victory, Kohli shared a heartfelt message congratulating his friend.
He praised the England captain's resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career.
Kohli also extended his best wishes to Kane's family, saying they must be proud of his remarkable journey.
Kane became the first English footballer to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
And judging by his latest comments, the recognition and affection from his fellow sporting stars have made the achievement even more special.