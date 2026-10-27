Kohli praises Kane's resilience and hard work after Ballon d'Or win
Dubai: Virat Kohli has sent a heartfelt message to Harry Kane after the England captain won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, celebrating the Bayern Munich striker’s achievement and the hard work behind his success.
Kohli took to social media to congratulate his friend, praising the 33-year-old for his resilience and conduct throughout his career.
“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top,” Kohli wrote on X.
“Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations,” he added.
The message reflects the bond between two of the biggest names in their respective sports, who have exchanged public praise over the years.
Their connection dates to 2016, when Kane praised Kohli after the Indian batter’s match-winning innings against Australia in the T20 World Cup. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls in India’s quarter-final victory, prompting Kane to hail his performance on social media.
The pair eventually met at Lord’s in London in May 2019, sharing photographs and exchanging messages of mutual respect.
Kane has now added football’s most prestigious individual honour to his achievements after a prolific 2025-26 campaign. He scored 73 goals for club and country, helping Bayern Munich retain the Bundesliga title as part of a domestic treble.
The England striker finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to claim the award, becoming the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.