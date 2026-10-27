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The numbers behind Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or winning season

Harry Kane beat the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the 2026 award

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane smiles after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane smiles after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
AFP-FRANCK FIFE

Dubai: Harry Kane earnt football’s most illustrious individual prize on Monday night when he was awarded the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The England captain’s extraordinary numbers for Bayern Munich and his country saw him beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the award.

The 33-year-old finished the 2025/26 campaign with 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country, helping the striker become the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The numbers behind his award-winning season:

61 goals for Bayern Munich

Kane scored 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern, 19 more than any other player at a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

It was the most prolific campaign of his club career, surpassing his previous best of 44 goals during his debut season in Germany in 2023/24.

Even removing his 17 penalty goals, Kane’s tally of 44 non-penalty goals was higher than the total scored by any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

36 Bundesliga goals

Kane finished as the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the third consecutive season, becoming only the second player in the competition’s history to win the Golden Boot in three successive campaigns, after Robert Lewandowski.

His 36 goals were the third-highest individual tally in a Bundesliga season, behind Lewandowski’s record of 41 in 2020/21 and Gerd Muller’s 40 in 1971/72.

14 Champions League goals

Kane also delivered on European football’s biggest club stage, scoring 14 goals in the Champions League as Bayern reached the semi-finals.

It was his highest return in a single Champions League campaign and left him just one goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the competition’s scoring charts.

He also recorded five hat-tricks across all competitions for Bayern, more than any other player at a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

12 goals for England

Kane’s international contribution further strengthened his Ballon d’Or credentials, with 12 goals for England during the award’s assessment period.

Six came at the 2026 World Cup, where he overtook Gary Lineker to become England’s outright leading scorer in the tournament’s history, taking his total to 14 goals.

He also became the first England men’s player to score at five different major international tournaments.

Three trophies and a historic award

Kane’s goals helped Bayern secure a domestic treble, winning the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup before retaining the Bundesliga title and adding the DFB-Pokal to their honours.

The Champions League semi-final run and England’s World Cup campaign added further weight to his case, while his individual numbers placed him among the outstanding performers of the season.

After years of prolific scoring without the biggest team honours, Kane has now combined individual excellence with silverware and football’s most coveted individual recognition.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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